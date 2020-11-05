Punjab govt dispatches stocks of imported sugar to districts

LAHORE: The Punjab authorities have started selling imported sugar on rates set by the government and dispatched stocks of 13,800 metric tons to districts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a session at chief secretary’s office in Lahore today to review the prices of essential commodities including flour and sugar.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that it is the government’s priority to provide relief to a common man amid inflation.

The chief secretary urged the benefit of imported sugar must be provided all consumers across the provinces. He directed concerned authorities for taking steps to stop hoarding and commercial usage of sugar stocks.

Earlier on October 29, it emerged that a vessel carrying sugar stocks had docked at Port Qasim Karachi to unload over 25000 tonnes of sugar brought in from Algeria.

Punjab Cane Commissioner Zaman Wattoohad said the import will help overcome the crisis-like situation emerged in Punjab where the commodity stocks seemed to be exhausting until recently hiking the price of the essential commodity.

With the unloading having begun, the consignment, meant for Punjab, will have been dispatched to the destination within next four days, Cane Commissioner said.

He said a total of 151,700 metric tonnes of sugar is expected to reach Pakistan in four to five episodes and those next consignments will be importing the commodity from other countries.

