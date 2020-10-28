KARACHI: A ship carrying sugar imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has arrived in Karachi, ARY News reported.

An official of the TCP said here on Thursday that a vessel with 25,250 metric ton of sugar has arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim here. The vessel will be berthed on Thursday morning and the unloading will start immediately.

The TCP official further stated that the shipments of sugar are taking place as per contracts awarded in view of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

The spokesperson said 25,250 tons of imported sugar will be handed over to the Punjab Food Department.

On October 6, the Provincial Cabinet had allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the Punjab Food Department to import 151,700 tonnes of sugar.

The meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar wherein provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, chief secretary and concerned officials were present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed to ensure the availability of sufficient stock of wheat and sugar in line with the requirements of the commodity in the country.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, PM Imran directed to remove all the obstacles in importing wheat and sugar in the country. He also ordered to ensure that the imported wheat should be of good quality.

