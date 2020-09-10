PM Imran allows TCP, private sector to import wheat  

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable prices across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to allow Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the private sector to import the commodity, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on availability and prices of wheat and sugar, PM Imran said that availability of wheat and sugar at reasonable prices across the country was the top priority of the government

He expressed satisfaction over the current available wheat stock in the country.

During the meeting, the authorities apprised the prime minister about the current situation of availability of wheat, daily release of commodity by Punjab, rates of wheat and flour, and import of sugar.

Read More: Another vessel carrying 65,000 MT wheat reaches Karachi

Earlier on September 6, another vessel namely MV Tailwinds carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Ukraine had reached Karachi and was allowed to be released after qualifying mandatory quarantine inspection.

An inspection team of experts from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) had conducted a detail inspection of the imported wheat in light of the requirements of Pakistan’s Import Permit.

Director General DPP Dr Falak Naz had supervised the inspection and wheat discharge activities at Karachi port.

