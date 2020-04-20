Hoarders to face 3-year imprisonment in KP under proposed ordinance

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to bring an ordinance to control hoarding in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the proposed ordinance, anyone found involved in hoarding, will have to face a three-year-imprisonment and fine of upto 50 percent value of the amount recovered.

It said that special magistrates would supervise the cases against hoarders and would be bound to decide on them within a month.

The ordinance would apply on 32 commodities, the proposed ordinance in KP outlined.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem on Sunday said the government has prepared an ordinance to curb smuggling of essential commodities and punish hoarders.

Addressing a press conference, Farogh Naseem announced that the law ministry has prepared an ordinance on hoarding on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to curb the shortage of essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone who is involved in hoarding will face severe punishments,” he said, adding that the anti-smuggling ordinance has been sent to the premier and expected to release it by Monday or Tuesday.

The minister said an anti-smuggling law is also being brought to prevent smuggling of dollars and essential commodities such as sugar and wheat through undeclared routes.

Under the ordinance, those found guilty of hoarding will be slapped with a three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the material for hoarding of wheat, sugar, flour, ghee, sanitizers, face masks and other essential items, said Farogh Naseem.

“Government will not let anyone exploit the prevailing situation. A law about industries is also being prepared,” added law minister.

