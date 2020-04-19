Hoarders to face three-year jail term, fine in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: In order to curb hoarding and artificial price hike of essential commodities amid coronavirus pandemic, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday promulgated an ordinance, ARY News reported.

Under the ordinance, hoarders will face three years of imprisonment and fine equivalent to 50 per cent of the value of the hoarded items.

On the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the government will take indiscriminate and ruthless action against the hoarders. He maintained that there was no shortage of essential commodities in AJK.

Earlier on April 17, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance aimed at tackling hoarding of essential food items and goods.

The new ordinance that had come into effect with the ratification by the president stipulates maximum three years of imprisonment and fine equal to 50 per cent of the seized items’ value for hoarders.

The ordinance had been prepared on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan who desired stern action against hoarders involved in hoarding of basic food items. It was sent to the president for nod after approval of the cabinet members.

