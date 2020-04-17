Hoarders to face 3-year jail term as president promulgates ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday promulgated an ordinance aimed at tackling hoarding of essential food items and goods, reported ARY News.

The new ordinance that has come into effect with the ratification by the president stipulates maximum three years of imprisonment and fine equal to 50 per cent of the seized items’ value for hoarders.

The ordinance has been prepared on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan who desired stern action against hoarders involved in hoarding of basic food items. It was sent to the president for nod after approval of the cabinet members.

According to the law, any dealer found hoarding any of the 32 consumer items mentioned in the ordinance “shall be guilty of an offence punishable with simple imprisonment up to three (3) years and fine equivalent to 50 per cent of the value of the scheduled articles involved in the case.”

The items include sugar, milk, powdered milk, tea, edible oil, fruit juices and squashes, salt, potatoes, onions, pulses, fish, beef, mutton, eggs, spices and vegetables, red chili, medicinal drugs, kerosene, rice, wheat, flour, chemical fertilisers, poultry food, surgical gloves, face masks, N95 masks, and sanitisers.

