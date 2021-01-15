Web Analytics
#HogwartsLegacy: Warner Bros delays new Harry Potter game until 2022

Harry Potter Game Delays

Warner Bros Games said on Wednesday it has pushed back the release of its upcoming Harry Potter role-playing videogame, Hogwarts Legacy, by a year to 2022.

 

The game, which was announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 live-stream event last year, is being developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche and will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

“We are giving the game the time it needs,” the game developer said in a tweet.

The game will launch on PC, Microsoft Corp’s Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

 

