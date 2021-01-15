Warner Bros Games said on Wednesday it has pushed back the release of its upcoming Harry Potter role-playing videogame, Hogwarts Legacy, by a year to 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hogwarts Legacy (@hogwartslegacy)

The game, which was announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 live-stream event last year, is being developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche and will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

“We are giving the game the time it needs,” the game developer said in a tweet.

The game will launch on PC, Microsoft Corp’s Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hogwarts Legacy (@hogwartslegacy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hogwarts Legacy (@hogwartslegacy)

Comments

comments