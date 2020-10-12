Mother, daughter killed for ‘honour’ in South Punjab

LAHORE: Marking another gender-based violence incident in the series of brutalities meted out to innocents, a mother and her daughter were killed on Monday in the name of ‘honour’, ARY News reported.

According to the details acquired, the beheaded bodies of two women, mother and daughter, were reportedly found in Zahir Pir, a city in Rahim Yar Khan district of South Punjab. The sources claimed the duo was murdered in the name of honour.

The local police have initiated case investigation and the bodies have been sent to the hospital for regular legal proceedings.

Police said they have begun probing the case while the suspect was still at large. While they were on the lookout for the suspect, they said post mortem report will further divulge key details into the incident.

Earlier it was reported from Karachi wherein the police found two bodies in a house in Malir area.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), the couple was murdered by the woman’s brother. The man, in police custody, confessed to killing them on the pretext of honour.

The two days old bodies were recovered from a house in Joharabad of Malir City over the identification of the accused. “The brother of the woman bought a knife from cattle market to kill the couple,” the SSP added.

The bodies identified as Sumera and Zahid Hassan were moved to a hospital for medico-legal.

