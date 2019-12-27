Sindh govt hospital refuses ambulance service for deceased woman  

NAUSHERO FEROZE: A Sindh-government run hospital in Naushero Feroze district on Friday refused to provide ambulance for shifting body of a deceased woman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Civil Hospital in the district, where authorities refused to provide an ambulance for a woman who died at the hospital.

The family of the woman got irked over the attitude of the hospital administration and staged protest inside the premises for over three hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 15, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah placed the Medical Superintendent and civil surgeon/transport in-charge of the Civil Hospital, Murpurkhas under suspension for allegedly refusing ambulance service to a man for transporting the body of his son.

Ramesh Bheel had admitted his two-year-old son, Chetan in the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas for treatment.

The child passed away and his father requested the hospital administration for provision of an ambulance to transport his son’s body to his native village. The hospital administration allegedly refused to give him an ambulance.

Resultantly, Ramesh and his brother Kewal decided to transport the body of the child to their native village Asghar Dars on a motorcycle. They both died on the way to their village when speeding mini-truck hit them on Mirpurkhas-Sindhri Road.

The chief minister took serious notice of the incident and immediately ordered the health secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The chief minister directed the health secretary to provide him hospital-wise ambulance service details, including on road, off road, facilities available in the ambulance and the mechanism to provide service to the people of the area.

The chief minister has directed the health department to submit him a detailed inquiry report with its recommendation of the action against the involved officials.

Comments

comments