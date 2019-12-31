KARACHI: The parents of a six-year-old girl, Masooma, from Pano Aqil have faced troubles to get medical treatment for their daughter who sustained serious burn injuries despite visiting many hospitals in Sindh including Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Masooma had received serious burn wounds as a cooking pot for tea fell over her two days ago but her miseries have not ended yet due to failure in getting medical treatment from many hospitals.

The parents of the injured girl told ARY News that they first took her daughter to Civil Hospital in Pano Aqil but the administration asked them to visit Sukkur’s Civil Hospital.

Read: Boy dies of rabies due to unavailability of vaccine in Khairpur

The physicians at Sukkur hospital have also excused treating the girl and suggested the parents for visiting Karachi’s National Institute of Children Health (NICH).

She was later sent to the Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward by the NICH administration where medical staff rejected to provide medical treatment to her. The parents said 48 hours have passed but their daughter did not get any treatment despite visiting several hospitals across Sindh.

They demanded higher authorities to take notice of their miseries and immediately provide proper treatment to their daughter to save her life.

Comments

comments