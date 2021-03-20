Hospitals dealing with influx of COVID-19 patients, cautions Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday cautioned that the situation can go worse if masses continue to violate COVID-19 SOPs.

“Currently the hospitals across the country are dealing with the influx of COVID-19 patients,” Dr Faisal Sultan said while addressing a press conference.

Observing the highest number of infections being reported in Punjab, Dr Faisal urged masses to completely adhere to the health-related SOPs.

It is our responsibility to wear face masks in public places.

About vaccination, the SAPM said that citizens above 70 years, can get themselves vaccinated from anywhere, there is no barrier for them.

Earlier in the day, coronavirus claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,799.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 42 more lives and 3,876 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 29,576. The positivity ratio was recorded at 9.46 per cent during the past one day.

