All hotels closed in Murree amid coronavirus scare

MURREE: As part of preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, the government has shut all the hotels in Murree for an unidentified period, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the hotels were stopped from booking and the tourists were directed to vacate the rooms till 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Sources said that the hotels will remain closed in Murree till further directions by the government.

Earlier on March 17, with the detection of more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sindh, the provincial government had ordered closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.

All restaurants, malls, shopping centres, and parks will remain closed for 15 days, a spokesperson for the government had said.

The government had directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during what can be dubbed a partial lockdown in the port city.

However, the spokesman had said, all grocery and medical stores can remain open round the clock.

