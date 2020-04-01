600 houses declared quarantine centres in Punjab’s Daska city

DASKA: In a precautionary measure, as many as 600 houses were declared quarantine centres after fist confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) emerged in Punjab’s Daska city, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the police and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and no one is allowed to come out of their homes.

Assistant commissioner said that the government was providing cooked food, ration and medicines at the quarantine centres in the area.

He maintained that government teachers will perform duties outside the houses round the clock. Meanwhile the teachers held a protest demonstration, demanding safety kits.

Read More: Raiwind town declared quarantine centre after spike in COVID-19 cases

Earlier on March 31, after a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases in the town, the authorities had declared Raiwind as a quarantine centre.

All the general and medical stores had been closed, sources said and added that no one was allowed to come out of their houses. Police and personnel of law enforcement agencies were patrolling in the area to ensure the lockdown.

A police official had said that the decision was taken after 27 people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the town.

Comments

comments