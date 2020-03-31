Raiwind town declared quarantine centre after spike in COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: After a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases in the town, the authorities have declared Raiwind as a quarantine centre, ARY News reported.

All the general and medical stores have been closed, sources said and added that no one is allowed to come out of their houses.

Police and personnel of law enforcement agencies were patrolling in the area to ensure the lockdown.

Police said that the decision was taken after 27 people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the town on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan had reached 1,865, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases reach 1,865, death toll 25

According to the report, there were 652 cases in Punjab, 625 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 58 in Islamabad, 148 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

The number of patients recovered from the virus stood at 57, whereas, 25 Pakistanis lost their lives and 11 remain critical in different hospitals, according to the national dashboard.

61 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh on Tuesday morning. Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said so far 294 cases of COVID-19 had been tested positive in Karachi, with 45 new cases.

