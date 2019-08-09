Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Huawei unveils Harmony OS for use in smartphones, other devices

DONGGUAN: Huawei Technologies unveiled on Friday its proprietary operating system for use in smartphones and other devices, as US trade curbs imposed in May threaten to cut the Chinese firm’s access to crucial US technologies such as Android.

“Harmony OS is completely different from Android and iOS,” said Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business group, referring to operating systems developed by Alphabet’s Google and Apple.

“You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices,” he told a developers’ conference held in Dongguan in southern China, where Huawei has built a lavish new campus modeled after European towns.

Harmony, called Hongmeng in Chinese, is ready for use in smartphones but Huawei prefers to stick to Android for now to support its app developers, Yu said, adding the Honor smart screen product it plans to unveil on Saturday will be the first product using the Harmony OS.

He said it would be difficult for Huawei to meet its previous goal of becoming the world’s biggest smartphone maker by shipments this year due to the U.S. curbs.

The company would have been able to ship 300 million smartphones this year without such restrictions, Yu said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem asked to go to Pakistan

Pakistan

Karachi’s fishing boat with 22 on board capsizes in sea in Balochistan

Pakistan

Govt to make SEZs fully functional at earliest: PM Khan

Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed announces to shutdown Thar Express with India


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close