Huawei to invest $3.1 billion in Italy, add 1,000 jobs in three years: country CEO

MILAN: China’s Huawei Technologies will invest $3.1 billion in Italy over the next three years, the chief executive of the telecoms giant’s Italian unit, Thomas Miao, said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Milan, Miao said Huawei would add 1,000 jobs in the country over the next 3 years.

Italy recently beefed up its “golden power” over the private sector partly due to concerns over the potential involvement of Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) in the development of 5G networks, a government source said on Friday.

Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its U.S. operations: WSJ

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its U.S. blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei’s U.S.-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies, which employs about 850 people in research labs across the United States, the Journal said .

The layoffs could be in the hundreds, one person told the Journal. Huawei’s Chinese employees in the United States were being given an option to return home and stay with the company, another person added.

Some employees have already been notified of their dismissal, while more planned job cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper said.

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

After the Commerce Department decided to put Huawei on its so-called entity list, Futurewei employees have faced restrictions to communicate with their colleagues in Huawei’s home offices located in China, the people told the Journal.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. government would issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to Huawei where there was no threat to national security.

