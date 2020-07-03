After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI Y6p & HUAWEI Y8p Made Available in Pakistan

LAHORE: Huawei has made its youth-centric offerings HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p available in Pakistan. These two new entrants join the line-up of Huawei’s extremely popular Y Series – catering to the entry-level and midrange price segments.

The HUAWEI Y Series is an embodiment of youth, vibrancy and pizzazz. It opened to a successful pre-order phase, where the HUAWEI Y6p sold out all pre-order stock in less than a week. While the devices have received widespread consumer aplomb, it goes on for sale across Huawei outlets and Daraz.pk starting today.

Huawei’s Y Series is a mix of flagship technological features and a pocket-friendly price point. People get to experience the very best of Huawei in their suited budgets – with the devices standing out in design, display, camera, memory, processing and battery. The HUAWEI Y6p is one such device – which brings a 13MP Triple Rear Camera and 5,000 mAh battery to the entry-level segment.

The feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p that goes for PKR 20,899/- boasts a power-packed experience that lasts long.

Fitted with a 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM, it is perfect for this social media savvy consumer segment. A 13MP Triple Camera at the back takes great photos along with a 5MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens and 2MP Depth Sensor while the front shutter clicks stunning selfies with its 8MP lens.

With an immersive 6.3-inch HD+ display, the smartphone creates a great viewing aura. It also has one of the fastest fingerprint sensors and comes in beautiful colours of Phantom Purple, Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

If you’re looking for a great photography experience, then your search should end at HUAWEI Y8p that has Huawei’s true 48MP AI Triple Camera and a stunning display. Priced at PKR 37,999/-, its rear camera setup enables spectacular imaging even in low-light. The front selfie shooter is a 16MP lens that creates strikingly brilliant selfies.

Delivering an outstanding performance with the Kirin 710F chipset and EMUI 10.1, it also packs 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The battery is a 4,000 mAh powerhouse which can perform all day and night. It has a 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop OLED display, with an FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080) and an In-Display Fingerprint sensor. The phone comes in the colours of Breathing Crystal & Midnight Black.

Moreover, the Y6p and Y8p come with pe-installed HUAWEI AppGallery to provide users with access to many famous global and local apps. It’s the third largest app marketplace in the world taking full advantage of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and a variety of cross-platform apps. These devices can also access AppFinder and other third-party app stores to download more apps.

Both of these powerful smartphones are Huawei’s exciting offerings for the youth. They revolutionize the Y Series with their synonymous brilliant HD cameras, super long-lasting batteries and great multitasking performance.

This new line-up promises more premium-phone features and sophisticated designs, for the first time in this affordable device segment. The HUAWEI Y6p comes at an amazing price of PKR 20,899/- while the HUAWEI Y8p costs PKR 37,999/-.

