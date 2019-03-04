PISHIN: A huge crack opened up in Tehsil Haramzai of Qila Abdullah, Balochistan on Monday, toppling several nearby residences, ARY News reported.

The crack was 2.5 kilometers long and authorities feared the crack might cause damage to Alizai Dam in the same Tehsil.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pishin directed the assistant engineer to move machinery to the spot to tackle any untoward incident, however, heavy rains resulted in blockage of roads, hence creating an obstacle in precautionary steps being taken by the provincial government.

The DC said more than 800 homes were affected in the fresh spell of rains, while two people lost their lives in floods.

Read: Recent rains claimed 23 lives, injuries to 68: NDMA

Five cattle also perished when rooms of around half a dozen houses caved in. The deputy commissioner said ration had been provided to 100 families affected by rains.

Earlier in the day, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said at least 23 people lost their lives and 68 others were injured in rain related incidents in current spell of heavy rains in several parts of the country.

According to details released by the NDMA, 23 people were killed, 68 were injured, while as many as 2,600 houses and shops were destroyed in present spat of heavy downpour across the country.

NDMA report shows heavy losses in FATA, where nine people were reported to be dead and 13 got injured, while six citizens lost their lives in Balochistan, the report read.

