Recent rains claimed 23 lives, injuries to 68: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: At least 23 people lost their lives and 68 others got injured in rain related incidents in current spell of heavy rains in several parts of the country, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday.

According to details released by the NDMA, 23 people were killed, 68 were injured, while as many as 2,600 houses and shops were destroyed in present spat of heavy downpour across the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NDMA report shows heavy losses in FATA, where nine people were reported to be dead and 13 got injured, while six citizens lost their lives in Balochistan, the report read.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations were underway in the affected areas as 10, 000 affectees have been provided with food packets, the authority said, adding that relief teams and relevant departments have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Read Also: Pak army rescues people trapped in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas

Personnel of the Pakistan army carried out rescue and relief operations in Lasbela, Makran and other flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces reached the areas affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains and snowfall and moved the people trapped there to safety via military helicopters.

Comments

comments