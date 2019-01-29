Huge investments coming from Norway, Korea to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Norway and Korea have decided to make huge investments in the South Asian giant, Pakistan.

According to details, two international delegations of investors from Norway and Korea called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, and shared their plans to invest in Pakistan.

The meeting encompassed discussions pertaining to investment opportunities where PM Khan apprised the businessmen regarding facilities which are being provided by the government to ease the process of initiating business in the country.

“I am personally supervising the measures taken by the government for business sector,” the prime minister said.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in January, PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review progress on improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country at his office.

The meeting decided to set up dedicated EoDB offices at federal and provincial level to remove bottlenecks and facilitate investors in the smooth business operations.

According to a statement released from his office, the prime minister emphasized upon the need for greater focus towards addressing EoDB issues related to Sindh.

