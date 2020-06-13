A pelagic fish dubbed ‘King of Salmons’ was discovered outside its natural habitat by a paddle boarder who documented the occasion.

A nearly four-and-a-half foot long Salmon with eyes the size of coffee mugs was filmed by the discoverer, it was revealed that the huge eyes helps the fish locate its food better as the large diameter helps the fish get more sunlight to its pupils.

The giant salmon spends most of its life in open oceans and in very deep water revealed deep sea researchers who commented on the discovery and helped identify the creature.

The discovery was made in Washington state’s Salt Creek Recreation Area — across from Canada’s Vancouver Island.

The name, ‘King of Salmons’ comes from the legends of the Makah people west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which hold that this fish leads the salmon annually to their spawning grounds.

