Human Rights Watch demands India to restore internet, phone services in Occupied Kashmir

NewYork: The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has asked India to immediately restore internet and communication services in Occupied Kashmir, where a curfew imposed by the Indian government has entered its fourth week.

“The Indian government’s lengthy shutdown of the internet and telephones in Jammu and Kashmir inflicts disproportionate harm on the population and should be immediately lifted, said Human Rights Watch.

The HRW further said that disruption to services since August 5, 2019, has exacerbated an information blackout, stopped families from communicating, prevented people from accessing medical services, and disrupted the local economy.

“The Indian government’s indefinite shutdown of phones and the internet in Kashmir is causing disproportionate harm and should be lifted immediately,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The restrictions are provoking anger, causing economic harm, and fueling rumors that are making a bad human rights situation even worse.”

Read More: Humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir reaches alarming proportion

Earlier in the day, the United States has expressed concern about reports of detentions and restrictions imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to media in Washington, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the United States is watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir closely.

The spokesperson said Washington continues to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric.

it must be noted that, the held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have turned the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move

Comments

comments