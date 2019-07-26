Three alleged human smugglers arrested in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials claimed to have arrested three alleged human smugglers during a raid conducted in Kamoke city of Punjab’s Gujranwala district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The arrested men are identified as Sajid Naveed, Mudassir Iqbal and Afzal over their involvement in illegal sending citizens to Europe en-route Turkey and Iran, said FIA officials.

FIA Inspector Faisal Sharif said that the intel agency has also recovered 18 citizens from the smugglers besides the seizure of 13 passports. He added that Sajid Naveed was also wanted in abduction for ransom and dacoity cases.

Earlier on June 28, FIA had claimed to have arrested two alleged human smugglers during separate raids in Sheikhupura and Muridke cities of Punjab.

FIA sources said that the arrested persons were involved in human smuggling by tricking innocent people for employment in foreign countries against millions of rupees.

The accused persons were identified as Muhammad Shehbaz and Irfan.

FIA officials have shifted the detainees to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

