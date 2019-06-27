Two human smugglers arrested in Sheikhupura, Muridke raids

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials claimed to have arrested two alleged human smugglers during separate raids in Sheikhupura and Muridke cities of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

FIA sources said that the arrested persons were involved in human smuggling by tricking innocent people for employment in foreign countries against millions of rupees.

The accused persons were identified as Muhammad Shehbaz and Irfan.

FIA officials have shifted the detainees to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Earlier on April 7, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had revealed that officials of police special branch were involved in people smuggling.

In a raid, the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Unit arrested a fugitive, Suleman.

The FIA officials said the captured suspect was allegedly involved in human smuggling in collusion with police special branch officials.

They said the suspect would send people to Bangladesh through forgery.

“Police special branch officers used to help the suspect at the airport,” the FIA said.

