Boy being dubbed ‘human snake’ due to rare medical condition

An Indian boy is being dubbed a “human snake” due to his rare medical condition.

The 10-year-old, who is recognized only by his first name, Jagannath, has been covered in thick, dark plates ever since he was a baby.



Health experts revealed that his scales are caused by a rare and incurable condition-Lamellar ichthyosis- which means he is unable to shed old cells quickly enough. His skin could be seen constantly coming off, another complication faced due to the disease.

The boy had to take bath every hour and apply a moisturiser several times a day to soothe his painfully dry skin. The skin has also caused problems for him to walk properly.

The family is poor as the father who works as a labourer could not afford the treatment of his child. “I do not have enough money to take him for treatment and my heart breaks seeing him suffer from this cursed disease every day.”

Lamellar ichthyosis affects less than one in 200,000 people and is one of 20 types of ichthyosis.

Ichthyosis is caused by a faulty gene, which can either speed up or slow down the normal rate at which the skin regenerates.

