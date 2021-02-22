Child trafficking attempt foiled in Kasur, three minor girls recovered

KASUR: Police in Pattoki have claimed Monday to foil a child trafficking bid in collaboration with Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) where an alleged trade of minor girls had been underway, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the matter, the raid today in the Red Light area followed a complaint made via Prime Minister Portal. The raid also recovered at least three minor girl aged between 7 and 9 years.

Police said one of the prime suspects involved in child trafficking Irfan has been arrested while his accomplices have escaped. A report has been lodged on the complaint of CPB officer against all the suspects, police confirmed.

The chairperson of CPWB Sarah Ahmad said the suspects traded minor girls for prostitution against money, and added that just two months back, five more minor girls were rescued from the accused.

Ahmad said all three girls recovered today are being transferred to the Lahore office of CPWB.

Separately on the security front today, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi.

SSP CTD Arif Aziz while announcing the arrest said that a terrorist named Wahid Hussian aka Guddu was arrested during their raid in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city. “We have recovered a hand grenade from his possession,” the SSP said.

He further claimed that the arrested terrorist was part of the MQM London and is an associate of another terrorist identified as Saleem aka Saleem Belgium.

