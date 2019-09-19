Humanitarian crisis deepens in occupied Kashmir: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Expressing concerns over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday said that humanitarian crisis has deepened owing to prolonged and inhuman curfew in the held valley, ARY News reported.

Talking to the Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan and Canadian high commissioner, who called on him at Governor House in Lahore, Chaudhry Sarwar urged the international community to take action against India’s illegal move in occupied Kashmir. He also urged the world community to take notice of Indian war mongering.

The governor said that peace and addressing public issues were the priorities of Pakistan. He said that regional peace and stability were not possible without a just resolution of the decades long Kashmir issue.

Read More: Inhuman lockdown deepening humanitarian crisis in held Kashmir: President Alvi

Earlier on September 8, President Arif Alvi had stressed the need to resolve humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir on urgent basis as the inhuman lockdown of the valley had entered the sixth week.

Talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad, President Alvi had said the curfew in occupied Kashmir, affecting nine million people, should be lifted to allow the suppressed Kashmiri people meet their very basic needs.

The Chinese foreign minister had reiterated China’s support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity.

