Ending humanitarian nightmare in IoK a responsibility: Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood says the international community has the moral and political responsibility to immediately bring an end to the humanitarian nightmare in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing the Islamabad-based diplomats at an event to mark the 74th United Nations Day, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign secretary urged the need for urgent realization about the situation in Kashmir that is a grave threat to peace and security of the region.

Sohail Mahmood said the inhuman lock down imposed on eight million people since August 5 created a dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Amid unprecedented Indian military lockdown, normal life in the occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continues to remain disturbed for the 82nd consecutive day on Friday.

