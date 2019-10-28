Web Analytics
‘I saw tears in Adnan Siddiqui’s eyes too’: Fans shower praise on Humayun Saeed after ‘heart wrenching episode’ of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Meray Paas Tum Ho

Ufffff SIR SIR!!  Humayun Saeed, you made me cry. What a heart wrenching episode it was!!! literally felt Danish’s pain. Honestly, it was one of your best performances. The dialogues was just AMAZING. (KIA LARKIA BI BEWAFA HOTI HAIN?” wrote a fan after the latest episode of  ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.

He was not alone, as soon as the popular play’s episode 11 (aired on October 26) ended, social media was full of praise for superstar Humayun Saeed as his performance left almost all viewers teary-eyed, at least this is what they said.

His feelings for Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) even after the betrayal, even after seeing the pictures on her employer Shehwar’s (Adnan Siddiqui) phone and hearing her wish Shehwar luck when he is about to ask him to divorce Mehwish, not only made audience a fan of Danish (the character Humayun plays in the serial) but left them in awe of his acting skills.

Viewers were so touched by his acting that they noted his every single move and praised his dialogue delivery and the perfect portrayal of a loving husband.

Some noted that they saw ‘tears in Adnan Siddiqui’s eyes as well while others wished Danish better luck.

Humayun Saeed too took to Instagram and thanked all his fans.

“Humbled, greatly, greatly humbled by the outpour of love and appreciation following last night’s episode of Mere Pas Tum Ho. Can’t Allah enough for the overwhelming feedback and all the praises”, Humayun Saeed wrote on his Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you all! #MerePassTumHo

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on

He also thanked play’s writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for “writing such beautiful lines”.

“Thank you, Nadeem Baig, for the impeccable direction and thank you, my co-stars, Ayeza, Adnan and little Shees (who is playing Rumi) for allowing me to react as I have to your remarkable acting!” Humayun Saeed concluded.

