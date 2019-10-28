‘I saw tears in Adnan Siddiqui’s eyes too’: Fans shower praise on Humayun Saeed after ‘heart wrenching episode’ of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Ufffff SIR SIR!! Humayun Saeed, you made me cry. What a heart wrenching episode it was!!! literally felt Danish’s pain. Honestly, it was one of your best performances. The dialogues was just AMAZING. (KIA LARKIA BI BEWAFA HOTI HAIN?” wrote a fan after the latest episode of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.

He was not alone, as soon as the popular play’s episode 11 (aired on October 26) ended, social media was full of praise for superstar Humayun Saeed as his performance left almost all viewers teary-eyed, at least this is what they said.

Meray Paas Tum Ho Episode 11 | Best Scene

His feelings for Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) even after the betrayal, even after seeing the pictures on her employer Shehwar’s (Adnan Siddiqui) phone and hearing her wish Shehwar luck when he is about to ask him to divorce Mehwish, not only made audience a fan of Danish (the character Humayun plays in the serial) but left them in awe of his acting skills.

I got tears first time in life after watching something on tv. You nailed it bro @iamhumayunsaeed 👏

Ayezakhan as well #MerayPaasTumHo — ♛AHmEd (@_ahmmmeddd) October 27, 2019

We have grown up watching the dramas of Hamiyun Saeed on PTV & PTV world. He is the real hero of our industry. What a performance, the expressions, tone & emotions.

His contributions to drama & revival of cinema is commendable.@iamhumayunsaeed#MerayPaasTumHo#MerayPaasTumHo pic.twitter.com/y4AwDYQqhu — Amber Javed Malik (@AmberJavedMalik) October 26, 2019

@iamhumayunsaeed Hatss of to you. I have said this before and i will say this again #MerayPaasTumHo is your best act till today. You were born to play Danish and in today’s episode u have proved this again. #MerayPaasTumHo wouldn’t have been same without Danish & u playing it👏👏 — NaylaButt (@NaylaAmir) October 26, 2019

I saw tears in Adnan Siddiqui's eyes as well during that scene, that's the power of @iamhumayunsaeed 's acting. What a great performer! Take a bow! #MerayPaasTumHo — Harinder (Heer) (@harinder_virk) October 27, 2019

Viewers were so touched by his acting that they noted his every single move and praised his dialogue delivery and the perfect portrayal of a loving husband.

Some noted that they saw ‘tears in Adnan Siddiqui’s eyes as well while others wished Danish better luck.

@iamhumayunsaeed I am literally crying ur expressions made everything clear what must have been going in the heart of the broken person #MerayPaasTumHo — Hafsa sabir (@Hapzzoo) October 26, 2019

Brilliant brilliant acting by @iamhumayunsaeed 💯💯 WHAT AN ACTOR! Rula diya yaaar 😭 You Nailed it. #MerayPaasTumHo — Durray. (@shafaq_durray) October 26, 2019

Humayun Saeed too took to Instagram and thanked all his fans.

“Humbled, greatly, greatly humbled by the outpour of love and appreciation following last night’s episode of Mere Pas Tum Ho. Can’t Allah enough for the overwhelming feedback and all the praises”, Humayun Saeed wrote on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Thank you all! #MerePassTumHo A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on Oct 27, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

He also thanked play’s writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for “writing such beautiful lines”.

“Thank you, Nadeem Baig, for the impeccable direction and thank you, my co-stars, Ayeza, Adnan and little Shees (who is playing Rumi) for allowing me to react as I have to your remarkable acting!” Humayun Saeed concluded.

