Humayun Saeed’s niece sings ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ OST

Actor Humayun Saeed’s niece sung popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s OST and its the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

The ARY Digital drama is one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television today.

Taking to Instagram, Humayun posted an adorable video of her toddler niece singing the theme song.

“Meet my niece, Ayeza. Turns out she’s also a fan of Meray Paas Tum Ho. Well done, love you bacha!” he wrote.

Mehwish Hayat was quick to comment she is adorable. The video has garnered more than 95,000 views.

The drama serial stars Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayeza Khan and Hira Mani.

