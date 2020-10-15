Karachi woman’s body with slit throat found in bushes, husband ‘confesses’ to killing

KARACHI: In a horrific development transpiring in the metropolis, the rescue team recovered on Thursday a dead body of a woman with a slit throat from the bushes in Surjani Town, ARY News reported.

Acting to probe the incident, the police have detained the husband of the allegedly murdered woman, who the police have claimed, confessed to killing her.

The incident took place in Surjani sector 10 of Karachi’s District Central where the man, now in police custody, allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and later on dumped her in the bushes to escape consequence.

The police, informed by the rescue team of the incidence of a dead body in the bushes, said the husband confessed in the investigation to killing the woman in question.

READ: Newly-wed bride killed for not returning ‘Mehr’ in Bahawalpur

In another shocking incident happening the same day, a newly-wed bride was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband for not returning ‘Mehr’ (dower) in Bahawalpur.

According to the details, Muhammad Ajmal, a resident of Uch Sharif, had tied the knot with Nusrat four months back and gave a valuable plot to her as Mehr at the time of marriage.

After one month of the marriage, Muhammad Ajmal had started demanding of her wife to return the plot which the latter had been refusing.

On Thursday, Muhammad Ajmal once again demanded of her wife to return the plot which she refused. Following a verbal brawl over the issue, Muhammad Ajmal stabbed her wife to death and attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat.

Comments

comments