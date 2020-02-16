Brother, husband kill woman over honour in Mianwali

MIANWALI: A woman was allegedly killed in the name of honour in a suburb area of Mianwali district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a woman, whose identity is not yet known, was strangulated to death by her brother and husband in Shadia, a union council of Mianwali.

A case was registered at a Mianwali police station on the complaint of another brother of the victim. The police have initiated a search for the culprits.

In December 2019, police claimed to have arrested at least two suspects involved in two separate cases of honour killing in Sadiqabad.

A police spokesperson said that the suspects, Nasrullah and Habib had killed one woman each in the name of honour.

He said that the police, on the directions of DPO, conducted raids at two separate houses in the area and apprehended the suspects.

The spokesperson maintained that one of the arrested suspects had gunned down her 16-year-old niece in the name of honour.

