Highest ever hydel electricity generated in 2019-20: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said WAPDA produced the highest ever hydel electricity in 2019-20 with an increase of 20 per cent, compared to the previous year.

In his tweet, the minister said massive hydel capacity increase was taking place with Dasu, Mohmand and Diamir Bhasha Dams being built.

“We need to rely on local renewable energy instead of expensive imported thermal fuels,” he added.

Earlier, on June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had witnessed the agreement signing ceremony of 1124 MW Kohala hydropower project which would be completed at a cost of $2.5 billion.

The signing ceremony of a tripartite agreement held in Islamabad for the construction of 1124 MW Kohala hydropower project.

While addressing the event, the premier said that the past governments had not taken interest in hydropower sector for generating electricity through water resources.

