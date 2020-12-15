Hyderabad overtakes Karachi to record highest Covid positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Hyderabad at 22.45 per cent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Tuesday.

The second highest positivity ratio in the country was observed in Karachi which was 19.89pc, followed by Peshawar 19.04pc, Mirpur 18.48pc, Abbottabad 13.33pc, Rawalpindi 7.71pc, Quetta 5.6pc, Islamabad 4.30pc, Multan 4.8pc, Swat 2.74pc, Muzaffarabad 1.67pc and Faisalabad 1.62pc.

Province-wise, Sindh recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.9pc, followed by Balochistan 14.2pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7.2pc and Punjab 3.8pc. Whereas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded a positivity ratio of 9.4pc, Islamabad 4.3pc and Gilgit Baltistan 0.5pc.

According to the NCOC, 73 more people died of the coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics provided by the NCOC, 2,459 people tested positive during this period.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 48,008, whereas total number of people died of the virus so far stands at 8,905.

