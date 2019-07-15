Man who brutally murdered two siblings in Hyderabad handed over to police

HYDERABAD: Usman Bengali, the man who raped an eight-year-old girl before murdering her and her 12-year-old brother was presented before (ATC) Anti-terrorism court Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ATC court has approved the seven-day remand and handed over him into police custody.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation from accused Usman Bengali.

Two siblings who went missing from Bismillah city, area of Hyderabad were brutally murdered by a kidnapper Usman Benglai.

According to details, an eight-year-old minor girl along with her 12-year-old brother Qadir Baksh went outside on Tuesday to buy yogurt from a shop when a suspect tried to kidnap them.

The kidnapper injured 12-year-old Qadir with a dagger when he stopped him from kidnapping his sister. Qadir was shifted to hospital for medical aid but succumbed to his wounds later.

After two days, the tortured body of a minor girl was also found from the apartment on Thursday. Her body was shifted to a hospital which was identified by the father with clothes and shoes. She was murdered brutally.

It was also learnt that Police officials showed leniency and didn’t take the kidnapping issue seriously that caused the loss of lives of the brother and sister.

