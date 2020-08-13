Hyderabad to get first street library on Independence Day

HYDERABAD: After Karachi, Hyderabad is all set to get its first street library on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day to be celebrated across the country on August 14.

The Hyderabad administration has taken a new initiative to support education by developing a street library at Hyderabad’s famous cool breeze road ‘Thandi Sadak’ which would be inaugurated on August 14.

Taking to Twitter, Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, said the work on the street library has almost completed and he will inaugurate the project on August 14.

The library will operate on the "take a book and leave a book" basis.

The library will operate on the “take a book and leave a book” basis.

The second-largest city of Sindh with a population of over 1.733 million has only two public libraries — Hasrat Mohani District Central Library and Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Library.

Students in Hyderabad have appreciated the establishment of the library in the city as it will promote reading culture.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first of its kind street library was inaugurated in Karachi surrounding the Metropole building on the birthday of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 2019.

