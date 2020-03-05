‘Hypnotist’ accused of raping women in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police arrested the prime suspect, Khalid Zaman, accused of hynotising and raping women in Karachi’s Sachal area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khalid Zaman has been arrested by a police team from Landhi area of the metropolis.

A mysterious case was reported in Karachi yesterday when a female polio worker complained about being ‘hypnotised’ and ‘raped’ by the culprit multiple times besides being brutally tortured inside an apartment.

The revelations of the incident came forth when the married victim registered a complaint at the local police station which uncovered the brutalities she suffered after being hypnotised, raped and later being thrown away in terrible condition near the Super Highway of the metropolis.

According to ARY News’ correspondent, in her statement recorded by the police, the female polio worker under treatment in a local hospital, revealed that she had been asked to sit inside a vehicle on gunpoint by the culprit, identified as Khalid Zaman alias Pappu, where another woman was also present in an unconscious state.

Zaman asked her for making eye contact with him and after doing so, she was hypnotised and taken to a residential scheme, Shamail View Phase 2, by the culprit. She revealed that she found more women in unconscious state inside the flat where the perpetrator had raped her multiple times and tortured her by cutting his body from a sharp object.

The victim added that the culprit filmed the criminal activities and threatened her to make the videos viral if she contacts authorities.

Following the complaint, a police team raided the house to arrest the accused person but he managed to flee from the scene after jumping off the third floor through sewerage pipes. However, the raid team seized documents and photos that helped the investigators to identify the criminal.

Police officials have so far registered two similar complaints, however, sources claimed around eight women were also victimised by the same culprit.

Investigators told ARY News that they have found many clues against the culprit after finding more videos of his sexual crimes against the victims. The absconding person, Khalid Zaman, is the brother of five sisters and living in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for last 20 years. However, police remained clueless so far to find motives of Zaman.

According to police, raids had been conducted in various areas of the metropolis including Safora Goth and Gulistan-e-Johar to arrest Zaman.

