Statements of eye-witnesses recorded in I.I Chundrigar Road firing incident

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Saturday recorded statements of eye-witnesses in I.I Chundrigar Road police firing case, which claimed live of an innocent man and injured another.

One person was dead and other sustained injuries when the Karachi police personnel mistakenly opened fire by assuming them as robbers at I.I Chundrigar Road, yesterday.

The investigation team visited the crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Sources said that police party fired four shots including Kalashnikov and 9-M.M pistol.

Aslam lost his life after being hit by a bullet of Kalashnikov. Forensic of the weapons were not carried out yet.

Read more: Police ‘mistakenly’ kills innocent man in Karachi

The victims were friends who were meeting along road side, when the police party of Meethadar mistakenly opened fire over them by assuming them as dacoits. The victims were traveling on a bike when the police party asked them to stop.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the matter had sought report from IG Sindh.

Last year, a Karachi police cop kept filming a suspect, who writhed about in pain after being shot and injured in a “shootout” with police personnel in Qasba Colony, in lieu of shifting him to hospital.

