Police ‘mistakenly’ kills innocent man in Karachi

KARACHI: One person was dead and other sustained injuries when the Karachi police personnel mistakenly opened fire by assuming them as robbers at I.I Chundrigar Road, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking notice of the firing by police party, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought report from IG Sindh.

As per details, the victims were friends who were meeting along road side, when the police party of Meethadar mistakenly opened fire over them by assuming them as dacoits. The victims were traveling on a bike when the police party asked them to stop.

The police said the men were robbers, however, eyewitnesses claimed otherwise. The police party after shifting the injured to the hospital, fled away.

Later, one injured identified as Aslam scummed to his bullet injuries and another identified as Waqar is under treatment.

Taking notice of the matter, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Javed Akbar Riaz has also sought a detailed report of the incident. Three cops involved in shoot out were taken into custody.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, he added.

Last year, a Karachi police cop kept filming a suspect, who writhed about in pain after being shot and injured in a “shootout” with police personnel in Qasba Colony, in lieu of shifting him to hospital.

