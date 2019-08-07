ICJ urges Indian judiciary to look into article 370 abrogation issue

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has said the Indian government’s revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir violates the rights of representation guaranteed to Kashmiri people under the Indian Constitution and in international law.

ICJ’s Secretary-General Sam Zarifi in a statement said Indian Judiciary should look closely at serious violations of proper legislative and Constitutional processes.

He accused the Indian government of violating human rights of Kashmiris, accompanied by draconian new restrictions with an influx of thousands of unaccountable security personnel.

Earlier, hundreds of Pakistani, Kashmiri protesters took to the streets in Washington on Wednesday to stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission (IHC) over India’s decision of robbing Kashmir’s special status.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Modi government. Several Indian and American students also participated in the protest.

Read more: Curfew in IoK enters third day

The demonstrators strongly condoned the human right violations in Occupied Kashmir by India.

A day earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

Comments

comments