LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Shafqat, one of the two key suspects in the motorway gang rape case until October 6.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta ordered the investigation officer (IO) of the case to ensure the identification parade of the suspect is concluded before next hearing.

During today’s hearing, the investigation officer stated before the court that the identification parade of the suspect could not be held due to some reasons and sought time to complete the process.

He informed that Shafqat was arrested from Dipalpur and his DNA samples matched with those of the victim woman. He said Abid Ali, the other key suspect in the case, still remains at large.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

