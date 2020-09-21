Prosecution process delayed in motorway gang rape case

LAHORE: The prosecution process in the Lahore motorway gang rape case has witnessed flaws as police are yet to carry out an identification parade of an arrested accused, Shafqat, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, neither a statement of the victim is being recorded nor an identification parade was carried out by the police yet.

The police authorities while responding to the matter said that the delay was caused owing to the lack of cooperation in the investigation process from the woman, who was gang-raped by two people at a link road near the motorway.

“Shafqat is in judicial custody and it is obligatory to hold an identification parade of the accused during the period,” they said.

The police further said that the prime suspect in the motorway gang rape case, Abid Malhi, is yet to be arrested.

Moreover, in order to arrest the principal suspect Abid Ali, the authorities have prepared pamphlets to distribute amongst people and stick on the walls on Monday.

CM Usman Buzdar summons IGP to get briefing over progress in motorway rape case

The pamphlets, with the suspect’s face and the reward money, are meant to mobilize citizens to facilitate the police into capturing the absconding suspect booked for the assault, gang-rape, and robbery with the mother of two on Lahore Motorway link-road.

The police have notified on the pamphlets the amount of reward, Rs2.5 million, for the critical information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect and two of his photographs to establish his possible appearances.

The pamphlets also contain the contact information of the authorities to reach out to if someone should feel like informing the police on the trail and whereabouts of the suspects.

