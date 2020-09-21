LAHORE: In order to materialize a significant development in the appalling Lahore Motorway gang-rape case, and arrest the principal suspect Abid Ali, the authorities have prepared pamphlets to distribute amongst people and stick on the walls, ARY News reported on Monday.

The pamphlets, with suspects face and the reward money, are meant to mobilize citizens to facilitate the police into capturing the absconding suspect booked for the assault, gang-rape and robbery with the mother of two on Lahore Motorway link-road.

The police have notified on the pamphlets the amount of reward, Rs2.5 million, for the critical information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect and two of his photographs to establish his possible appearances.

The pamphlets also contain the contact information of the authorities to reach out to if someone should feel like informing the police on the trail and whereabouts of the suspects.

On the other hand, the awareness videos to motivate people into sharing information on the suspect have also been released and it is advised that the suspect may be found in mosques, imam bargahs, shrines, temples or other religious establishments to remain cloaked.

READ: CM Usman Buzdar summons IGP to get briefing over progress in motorway rape case

According to the letter to district security branches, the security personnel are particularly advised to stay alert on the surveillance and look out for the suspect as he may move from here to there.

Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani has advised the prospect facilitators to rest assured on the secrecy of their identity and the reward money.

The case has already being developed as the other suspects including Shafqat Ali, the wife and sister-in-law of prime absconding suspect Abid Ali, his close aide Bala Mistry and Waqar ul Hasan are detained and under interrogation. Shafqat Ali has already confessed to the culpability in the incident, the police have confirmed.

Comments

comments