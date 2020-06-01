Identification of PIA plane crash victims via DNA process completed

KARACHI: Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi has completed the DNA based identification of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, as many as 69 samples were submitted from the families of the victims to the lab while police also provided 70 samples.

The bodies were identified within a record time of eight days with 100 per cent accuracy as it included complete profiling of over 69 relatives and over 50 bodies.

The process required matching of each DNA profile of deceased with all 69 references.

A few cases where relatives have not contacted are pending at the forensic lab and would be deciphered on the availability of reference samples.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on May 26 that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days.

The minister added that the DNA reports will be handed over to the families of the victims within 10 days. Regarding the COVID-19 situation, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the public should continue following the precautionary guidelines for more days.

A total of 97 people have died in the plane crash incident near Karachi airport two days before Eid, claiming lives of 97 people onboard with two others surviving the incident miraculously.

