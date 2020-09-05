Iftikhar Shallwani appointed Karachi administrator

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday appoint Local Government Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani as administrator of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they have decided to appoint Iftikhar Shallwani as Karachi administrator. He maintained that a notification in this regard will be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded the government’s decision and hoped that Iftikhar Shalawani will prove to be a good administrator for Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Shallwani was recently removed from the post of Commissioner Karachi and appointed as provincial secretary of local government.

Earlier on September 4, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that the provincial government would appoint Karachi administrator soon.

Presiding over a meeting, Murad Ali Shah had said that they were consulting the matter with all the parties but the final decision will be made by the provincial cabinet.

