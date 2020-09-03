Sindh govt to appoint Karachi administrator soon: CM Murd   

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the provincial government will appoint Karachi administrator soon, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, Murad Ali Shah said that they were consulting the matter with all the parties but the final decision will be made by the provincial cabinet.

Administrators have not been appointed anywhere in Sindh so far, the chief minister added. He maintained that they were take measures for local body elections in the province.

The chief minister accused the former Karachi mayor of misusing authority, commercialization of streets and other irregularities. He claimed that they will resolve the problems of Karachi with the same powers given to the former city mayor.

CM Murad said that K-Electric did not come under the control of the Sindh government, adding that he had visit its office because the company supply electricity to his city.

Earlier on September 1, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had claimed that consultations were not required for the appointment of Karachi’s administrator and it will be named by the provincial cabinet soon.

Administrator for Karachi will be appointed soon by Sindh cabinet, CM Murad Ali Shah had said while talking to media in the wake of local bodies concluded its tenure.

He had made the statement during his visit to Jilani House in Khairpur to offer his condolence to the family of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the passing of their eldest son.

