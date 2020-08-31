KHAIRPUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah claimed on Monday that consultations were not required for the appointment of Karachi’s administrator and it will be named by the provincial cabinet soon, ARY News reported.

Administrator for Karachi will be appointed soon by Sindh cabinet, said CM Murad Ali Shah while talking to media in the wake of local bodies concluded its tenure.

He made the statement during his visit to Jilani House in Khairpur to offer his condolence to the family of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the passing of their eldest son.

Soon people of Karachi will receive the good news on the appointment of Karachi administrator, said CM Shah.

He said the decision was pending with Sindh cabinet and only the person who serves the best interests of Karachi and its people will be made the administrator.

He added that the decision making required no counsel for anyone and that the cabinet was alone responsible for reaching a consensus on appointment.

Earlier today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convened a meeting to deliberate on the appointment of Karachi administrator, ARY News reported it.

MQM-P leadership raised concerns over the delay in the appointment of an administrator following the conclusion of local bodies’ term. The political party’s coordination committee said that they have not been reached out by the Sindh government on the appointment of Karachi administrator.

The Local bodies of Karachi ended their lawful term on August 30 after four years of administration. The ex-Mayor Waseem Akhtar, before his tenure concluded, held a press conference wherein he lamented the lack of coordination and delivery on part of Sindh’s ruling party.

