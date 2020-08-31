Sindh brings the curtain down on local government bodies

KARACHI: The Sindh Local Government Department notified on Monday an end to the four-year term of local government bodies in the province.

“Consequent upon expiry of four (04) years term of Local Councils on 30th August 2020, pursuant to section 20 (1) of Sindh Local Government Act 2013, all offices of elected Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairmen, vice Chairmen, members, representative and such office bearers of Metropolitan Corporation, Municipal Corporations, District Councils, Municipal Committees, Town Committees, Union Committees, and Union Councils, in Sindh shall cease to exist w.e.f 31st August 2020,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

It directed all outgoing local government representatives to settle “individual liability, return asset(s), including Government vehicle(s), and state belonging, if any, to officer in-charge of respective Council, at once, as failure would constitute offence.”

On Aug 27, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said the administrator of Karachi will be appointed in accordance with the law after the local government institutions complete their tenure.

