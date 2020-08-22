Sindh govt finalizes names for Karachi administrator: sources

KARACHI: Sindh government has finalized names for appointing an administrator in Karachi as local bodies system is set to expire in the metropolis and other parts of the province on 29 August, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the provincial authorities have finalised two names for the administrator Karachi including Secretary Investment Najam Ahmed Shah and Secretary Finance Hasan Naqvi.

“Both of them are BPS-21 officials and had worked in various departments of the provincial government,” they said adding one of them might be finalized for Karachi administrator slot during the ongoing month.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that names of three bureaucrats and civil society members each are also mulled over for their appointment as the administrator Karachi.

The names of the civil society members who are considered for the top slot included renowned architect Dr Noman Ahmed, economic expert Asad Saeed and PPP leader Taj Haider.

The Sindh government would finalize the names after taking a nod from the top party leadership, they said.

Speaking over the development, Federal Minister and MQM-P Lawmaker Aminul Haque said that they had not conveyed any names for Karachi administrator to the provincial authorities.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurrum Sher Zaman also urged upon the provincial authorities to appoint the administrators in the province after mutual consent.

Earlier on August 17, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has claimed that a ‘neutral and non-political’ administrator will be appointed in the metropolis over the recommendations of the advisory committee.

“Next administration of Karachi will be appointed in light of the recommendations made by the advisory committee which will be supported by the federal and provincial governments. All matters will be taken ahead in a legalised manner.”

