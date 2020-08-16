No committee formed on Karachi issues, denies Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday denied the formation of any committee comprising representatives of Centre and provincial government to resolve Karachi issues, ARY NEWS reported quoting provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

In his statement, Nasir Shah said that they were working together with the federal institutions for resolving Karachi issues. However, he denied any sort of alliance between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

“We discussed issues of Karachi during a meeting with federal minister Asad Umar,” he said and rejected the formation of any core committee to carry out development works in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed that PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders formed a consultative committee to resolve Karachi’s issues during yesterday’s meeting in the port city.

In a statement, he said two rounds of talks between the Centre and the Sindh government have taken place. The committee comprises of three representatives each from the federal and provincial governments, he added.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Minister for Information Technology Ameenul Haq will represent the Centre, while Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Education Minister Saeed Ghani the provincial government with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to head the committee.

Murtaza Wahab said issues facing the metropolis will get resolved once all parties will work together, adding the Sindh government has always been ready to work together with other parties for the development of the province.

He said this committee will help accelerate construction work on uplift schemes and ensure their completion on time besides removing hurdles in the execution of development schemes in the province.

